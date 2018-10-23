Sheffield Steelers give ice hockey fan day to remember after being hit by puck

Sheffield Steelers’ game against Manchester Storm was certainly one to remember for most of the team’s supporters.

New head coach Tom Barrasso saw his side win for the first time - their first victory in seven Elite Leage outings.

Thomas Renshaw. Picture: Dean Woolley.

But it was a memorable one for ice hockey superfan Thomas Renshaw after he got the chance to meet the Steelers’ stars and go behind the scenes at the Fly DSA Arena.

READ MORE: Video: We were embarrassing – but we bounced back, says Sheffield Steelers’ goalie

The seven-year-old and his family were treated to a day to remember after he was hit by the puck when the Steelers took on Nottingham Panthers on Saturday, October 13.

Thomas got the chance to meet Davey Phillips, whose shot it was that hit him while he was in the stands at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham as well as forward Robert Dowd.

Thomas Renshaw pictured with Steelers' forward. Picture: Dean Woolley.

READ MORE: Sheffield news LIVE: Anniversary of Sheffield wedding massacre | Sheffield school league tables published

Phillips said: “I felt terrible last Saturday. When a puck goes over the glass you always think: ‘I hope that hasn’t hit anyone' and then when you see it has and that it's a young lad, you feel horrible.

“He has a great glory scar now he seems okay, which is good to see. It was nice the cub invited him down and it was great to meet him.”

The day started early for thomas and his family when they met the players before the face-off and went into the Steelers’ changing room.

He was also presented with a famous teal and orange shirt, with his favourite player, British forward Dowd on the back.

Down said: “All the guys heard right away that some lad had been hit by Davey’s shot.

“After the game, I was told he had my shirt on so I had to go and meet him and his family.”

READ MORE: History is made by Sheffield Steelers modern-day star - Jordan Owens joins an exclusive club

Dowd said Thomas enjoyed it so much that he might even have changed his allegiance between the two bitter rivals.

He added: “I asked him at the end of the night who he supported and there was a big pause – I think we might have turned him to orange.

“I think he is a Steelers fan now, he looked good in orange. He is welcome down here any time to meet the guys. We are just happy he is okay.”

Steelers take on Guildford Flames in Surrey tonight (7.30pm) before hosting Nottingham Panthers at the Fly DSA Arena on Saturday (7pm).