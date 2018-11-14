Sheffield Steelers latest: ‘Unknown’ injury to NHL old-boy Aaron Johnson

Sheffield Steelers are concerned about a hand injury sustained by their NHL veteran Aaron Johnson.

Aaron Johnson, 35, was hurt in Steelers' last home game against Guildford Flames and while an x-ray ruled out broken bones, the pain and swelling persist.

The club are likely to arrange a scan of his hand in the next day or so.

But the 291-game NHL defenceman – Sheffield’s fifth top points’ scorer- is a doubt for the weekend games at Glasgow Clan and Fife Flyers.

Coach Tom Barrasso told The Star: "The injury is of an unknown nature. We may get an MRI done on him in the next 24 hours to see what soft-tissue damage has been caused.

"It doesn't look like he will be available."

Johnson missed the 6-1 win at Dundee Stars last Sunday.

On the positive side, Justin Buzzeo has returned to the camp after a trip back to Canada and Barrasso does not believe his conditioning will be unduly affected.

That means he will likely win back his place on the second line with Evan McGrath and Stefan Della Rovere.