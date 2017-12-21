Sheffield Steelers likely to continue unexpected test

Paul Thompson is likely to again experiment with his unexpected shift of defenceman Mark Matheson on to the forward line, on Saturday.

The talented Canadian defencemen was thrown on to the forward line to try and trigger some fresh creativity - and goals.

And the trial against Dundee Stars in midweek must have pleased coach Thompson, as he is thinking of repeating it on Saturday, at home to Braehead Clan.

The 33-year-old former AHL man played as a forward years ago and cannot expect to adjust straight away.

But with goals in short supply in some games, Thompson decided to gamble on him as a centre, with wingers Mathieu Roy and Colton Fretter on either side of him.

Thompson says there is “nothing concrete” about the formation, but told The Star he had wanted to see a “different look” in the offensive zone.

Games against Dundee are not the most competitive in the EIHL, so Thompson is hoping to get a more accurate view this weekend of its likely efficiency going forward, before Sheffield start to even think about the huge post-Christmas back-to-back games against Nottingham Panthers.

“Maybe we do it again” he said.

Panthers’ games over the festive period are hugely influential in many ways - so all eyes will be on the former Chicago Wolves player on Saturday.