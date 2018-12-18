Sheffield Steelers’ star is delighted competition is increasing for the best spots in the team

Josh Pitt has welcomed the arrival of a new centreman at Sheffield Steelers as the competition for places hots up.

John Armstrong's return to the fold should help Steelers find the net more often - they were shut out by Coventry Blaze last weekend; a result which ultimately saw them slip to seventh in the Elite League.

Pitt is the team's leading scorer (29 points in 32 games) and has been a dashing contributor to the cause.

But he has been intrigued as anybody about how the latest returnee from last year's squad will fit in.

Welcoming Armstrong's signature ahead of Wednesday's cup game at Guildford Flames, Pitt said: "From what I have heard he is a really good player.

"He is only going to make us better so it will be interesting to see what sort of line combinations become of it."

Some believe the game-changing Armstrong will go straight on to the first line.

Meanwhile, Pitt said the 0-2 reverse to Blaze was a "tough pill to swallow."

He reflected: "They did a pretty good job blocking shots - there wasn’t as much traffic in front as we'd have liked.

"But we did get the puck there a few times and there were some scrums we just couldn't capitalise on the rebounds.

"They (Flames) are a fast team, a good team, we haven't got the right side of the scoreboard yet with them.

"We are going to have to play good systems to beat them."

Guildford have beaten Steelers twice at the Spectrum, so far, 5-1 and 3-2.

They have also won 6-5 at Sheffield Arena, before drawing the first leg of the Challenge Cup quarter final 4-4 last week.