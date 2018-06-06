Sheffield Steelers unveil first new import forward

Josh Pitt today became the first new import skater signed by Sheffield Steelers this season.

He is a proven scorer in mid-level north American East Coast Hockey League - and has decided after 10 seasons in north America to show off his skill-set in the UK.

Pitt, 26, top-scored with 31 goals in 64 games for Kalamazoo Wings (affiliates of the Tampa Bay Lightning) averaging just under a minute a game in penalties.

Youth and extra goal potency are priorities for Steelers for the coming term.

The 6ft 1ins Canadian said: “I’ve served my time in North America, now it’s time to spread my wings and come to Europe.

“After University I gave it my best to try and earn an American League deal but it wasn’t to be. Coming to Sheffield is a fantastic opportunity to join a great organisation. After speaking with the coach I thought Sheffield was the best fit for me on and off the ice. I like the role he has set out for me. I want to contribute offensively and feel I can do that.

“I can make plays, give and take a hit as well as block shots and kill penalties but I’m a guy who can score and certainly hope to do so in Sheffield”

Coach Paul Thompson said: “We have signed a player on the up. Josh played a more defensive role whilst at (Western Michigan) University but his two years pro have seen him achieve good numbers. I also like the range of goals he scores and where he scores them from.

“He is a big body who can play both wing or centre, I’ve signed him to play in the middle and add us some offensive punch.”

Sheffield have only one other import forward on their books so far, the returning Mathieu Roy.

