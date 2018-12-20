Sheffield Steelkings Para Ice Hockey Club say ‘thanks’ to fans with Winter Blast showdown

Team Elf found themselves the winners of the Sheffield Steelkings Para Ice Hockey Club’s first ever Winter Blast game with a late goal securing a 2-1 victory over Team Santa.

The teams were made up of players from the Steelkings who put on a free Christmas exhibition game as a ‘thank you’ to fans for their support over the last year.

The Sheffield club won a £10,000 National Lottery Award in September due to public support and the event provided a bit of early festive fun.

The Steelkings were also joined by a special guest on the evening, Sheffield strongman, Phil ‘Titanium’ Roberts, who was on hand for the ceremonial puck drop before the game started and to award the Player of the Game awards at the end.

Barry Grayson and Jake Oakley scored for Team Elf while Team Santa’s marksman was Matthew Franklin