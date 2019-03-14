Sheffield swimmers Adam Javed wins gold in Yorkshire Championships

Talented athlete Adam Javed claimed a gold medal at the Yorkshire Swimming Championships at Ponds Forge.

Adam, 12, from Bradway, won the 50m freestyle title and won a silver medal in the 50m butterfly final.

A student at Mercia School, Adam won the gold in a personal best time of 28.66.

The result sees Adam ranked second in the UK age 12 at 50m freestyle.

Adam is also an accomplished athlete who competes for Rotherham Harriers.

Earlier this year he won gold medal in both the 60m and 200m track events for U13 boys at the EIS in the Northern Athletics championships.

Dedicated Adam goes to swim training five times each week for two hours at a time while his athletics training takes up two hours once each week.