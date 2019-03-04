Sheffield Table Tennis League: Hallam Grange look to have pulled off great escape

A great escape seems to have been achieved in Division Three as Hallam Grange ‘B’ have amassed fifteen points during a six match run which produced five wins. The team consisting of Chris Guard (22/32), Jim Ferguson (25/50), Ian Folger (16/41) and Ekart Lange (7/18), appear to have staved off relegation thanks to this lucrative run of results.

Five time former Sheffield champion Mark Short (Crookes) heads the list of seeds for the Sheffield closed “Open Singles” event at the 81st championships, sponsored by Redtooth Entertainment.

Gary Dodd (Abbeydale) occupies the second spot followed by the third seed and defending champion Jack Grant. Eight time winner Stephen Horsfield holds the fourth berth followed by former champion Andy Horsfield (Stocksbridge), last year’s finalist Jake Meikle, Tim Denby and Pete Morgan jnr (all Crookes TTC).

Mark Short together with Pete Morgan are the top seeds in the men’s doubles, with the Horsfield brothers seeded second followed by Meikle and Denby and Zoltan Kulics and Dodd in the fourth slot.

Short completes a hat trick of pole positions topping the over 40’s list followed by Stephen and Andy Horsfield with Sarah Short occupying the fourth berth.

Rowan Jones is seeded first in the junior event, with Vulcan’s Jake Cutts in the second position followed by Jeremy Hamshaw and Jack Cross (both Abbeydale).

The event takes place at the Institute of Sport on Sunday 10th March, commencing at 8:35am with the “Open Singles” groups and the “Women’s handicapped singles”. Competitors will be notified of their start times and spectators are welcome; entry is free of charge.