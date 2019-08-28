Sheffield Tigers v Sheffield RUFC: Rugby derby as season curtain-raiser

Sheffield Tigers men’s first team host Sheffield RUFC in the annual Glyn Chandler Trophy on Saturday. The festival atmosphere will see the clubs’ second teams play each other, while Sheffield Ladies take on West Bridgford in a pre-season friendly.

The Ladies kick off at noon, the second teams at 2pm and the first teams at 4pm. Bar and barbecue will be available all day. Admission is £10 for adults, juniors are free.