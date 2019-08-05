South Yorkshire Cricket: Houghton Main reach national semi-final

Cricket

The final is on 15th September against Reed CC from Hertfordshire.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Nicholas Associates South Yorkshire Senior Cricket League Champions leaders Appleby Frodingham lost only their second game of the season, to a very determined Oughtibridge.

Matthew Fowler top scored with 51 and Ximus Du Plooy 33 but there were three run outs as Oughtibridge tightened their grip and bowled them out for 170. Connor Snelgrove took 3-31. Oughtibridge battled hard to overtake them. Ben Ladd-Gibbon followed his 3-50 with 94, but when he was out on 151-5, twenty were still needed, with Paul Hilton and Ximus Du Plooy bowling well.

Four more wickets fell for seven runs and Oughtibridge now needed thirteen with the last pair together, but they got them with five balls to go, a Steve Cline six helping significantly. Hilton ended on 5-37.

Second-placed Cawthorne had no such problems, scoring 225-9 and dismissing Houghton Main (dreaming of Sunday) for 167. Liam and Adam Wiles put on 75 for the third wicket, Liam making 64 and Adam 50. Michael Bates took 5-54 but to no avail.

Houghton couldn’t maintain their momentum after a good start. Michael Brown made 57 but Ahmed Matloob wrapped it up for Cawthorne with 4-45.

Collegiate 2nds returned to form, beating Conisbrough by seven wickets and sending them back into the relegation zone. Satyam Verma took 6-42 and Tom Eldred 3-23 as Conisbrough collapsed from 68-1 to 119 all out. George Bartlett 45 and Josh White 33* ensured there were no slip-ups in the chase.

It’s been a topsy turvy season for Darfield. They’ve had eight scores over 170 but five under 100 and Saturday was one of them. Sprotbrough who were next to bottom in the league, bowled them out for 57 (of which 10 were extras), Michael Threapleton taking 4-29, George Cowen 3-19 and Gordon Thomson 3-2 in four overs. Richard Belk (32*) took Sprotbrough to a very welcome win for one down in just eight overs.

Rockingham continued their strong season, making 194-7 against Wath.

Nazakat Khan top-scored with 45 and Shawn Hopkins took 4-43. By contrast, Wath have had a disappointing time. Rob Barlow made 50 and they were 78-1 in the chase but then, as so often, collapsed and ended on 115, Nazakat Khan completing a satisfying day with 5-50.

Wath, one below Darfield, are now only three points from relegation.

Aston Hall 2nds are bottom and really struggled against Whiston as Andy Tomlinson stroked 139, out of 244-6. Aston were all out for 127 despite Abdul Qader making 51, Robert Ross 40 and extras 21. The next best score was seven. Ali Manzoor took 5-50 for Whiston, after making 41 with the bat.

In Div 1, it’s still the Warmsworth and Wakefield Thornes show, with both winning easily. Warmsworth bowled Thorncliffe out for 113 and didn’t lose a wicket overtaking them. Thornes made 190-8 and bowled Hallam 2nds out for 98. It was a good day for Upper Haugh though.