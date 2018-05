Kyle Howarth says he just about did enough to book his place in next month's British Final.

The Sheffield Tigers' racer qualified through from the Owlerton semi-final last Thursday and will now take his place at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester, on June 11.

He said: "I was relieved to get through because I've been struggling with a leg injury.

"But I got the job done and now I can look forward o the final with no pressure on my shoulders."