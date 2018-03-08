Trio book their ticket to finals

Three Hallamshire Squash Club members Charlotte Jagger, Nick Wall and Sam Davey have won a coveted place in the national finals weekend in April.

The trio of teenagers booked their ticket to the big event by defeating teams from Chapel Allerton, Liverpool and Pontefract.

Charlotte, currently national No5 U19 girl, Nick, national No 3 U19 boy and Sam, national No 40 U17 boy, are looking forward to joining battle with the country’s top players.

Charlotte, Sam and Nick have all been part of Neil Guirey’s Apex Squash Academy which incorporates The Nick Matthew Academy.

The trio are also part of the Hallamshire Scholarship