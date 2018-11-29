Video: Stability at last for Sheffield Steelers

So far it has been a season like no other for Sheffield Steelers.

It's been tough some on some fans who purchased team-shirts with names of their heroes emblazoned on the back, only to see them move on.

Chris Lawrence, Jiri Gula, Brendan Brooks, Ryan Martindale and Matt and Ryan Rupert, came and went.

Kieran Brown, Jordan Griffin and Brad Day are still very much part of the team, but are being encouraged to get ice time elsewhere.

Ben O'Connor, Jonas Westerling and Eric Neiley, who left in the Summer and started a career elsewhere are now back in the bosom of the Steeler family.

And they are teamed up with other new boys in Anthony DeLuca and Matt Climie.

It’s been a whirlwind.

But the news from coach Tom Barrasso, who was himself another unexpected new recruit 13 games ago, is that a measure of stability is now in place.

"The group we have got is the group we will go forward with" he told The Star.

"They are progressing well together, they are growing together, starting to enjoy each other as a team, I think, which is the most important aspect of this.

"That has made us a closer group and I think it shows on the ice.

"I am playing along with what we have got at the moment based on the idea I am not optimistic that Sidney Crosby is probably not going to become available."

Team spirit will be vital as Steelers entertain Belfast Giants in back-to-back games this weekend.

"Winning seven of your last eight will give you confidence I think that is a far cry from where we were six weeks ago" said the coach.

Barrasso, a former NHL goalie of high repute, is keen to make clear that Brad Day remains a part of the club, despite having two overseas born netminders.

"They are trying to find some place for Brad to play, some place for him to get some ice time. He is definitely still part of our team, we have got three goalies on our roster and I am more than happy to say Brad is part of that group."