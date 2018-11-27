Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters basketball team remain on course for league and cup double

Hatters player Helen Naylor in action.
Hatters player Helen Naylor in action.

Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters continued their battle for glory on two fronts with a pair of excellent victories.

In the WBBL Championship, Hatters enjoyed a cracking 104-57 vwin over Essex Rebels on home turf.

The comfortable triumph leaves Sheffield placed second in the league table, on 12 points, the same as leaders Sevenoaks Suns who have played a game fewer.

Earlier, Hatters booked their ticket to the WBBL Cup semi final with a 95-74 road success against Caledonia Pride.

In the league, Hatters win against Essex took their record to an impressive 6-1.

Hatters jumped out of the blocks in style and raced their way into a double-digit lead within 5 minutes. They never had cause to look back.

Hatters had 50 points in the paint and also 39 on the fast-break. They didn’t need to shoot well from range with this kind of production elsewhere. There were a trio of big performances with Helen Naylor shooting beautifully to harvest 22 points (9 of 13), while Sarah Toeaina had a towering 17 points, 10 boards and 6 assists. Meanwhile there is no stopping Ali Gorrell with 19 points. 7 steals, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

In Scotland, Sheffield edged closer to their first WBBL Cup final with Naylor again the star, adding 25 points. The Hatters made a fast start as they doubled up the home side in the opening quarter to lead by 14.  Sheffield’s advantage peaked at 25 points as they pushed on to a comfortable victory.

All five starters for Sheffield shot at least 50% in a clinical display..

Naylor also had six rebounds and five assists, while Luiana Livulo shot 8 of 10 from the floor for her 21 points and added eight rebounds with three blocks. Alison Gorrell added 18 points.

Cup semi-final draw: Leicester Riders v Newcastle Eagles or Sevenoaks Suns; Manchester Mystics v Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters.