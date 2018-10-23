Wren swoops in to take stableford title at Town Moor

Dave Wren (40 points) won Doncaster Town Moor Golf Club’s men’s competition in the Past Captains’ Day stableford on Sunday.

Stuart Hall (37) was runner-up with Chris Kenny-Day (36 points) pipping Wendy Bennett (34) to win the ladies’ competition.

Junior captain Cameron Newman’s team beat the club captain’s team to win Doncaster’s Annie’s Silver Salver on Saturday.

Kyle Johnson-Rolfe (36 points) won the club’s latest Junior Winter League competition on a better back-nine. Declan Stoppard (74) recorded the best gross score of the day.

Bob Smith (gross 87 net 70) took the honours in Thornhurst Park’s Friday medal. Keith Green (gross 95 net 72) finished runner-up with Gil Deakin (gross 96 net 73) completing the top three.

Nick Gaunt (gross 110 net 72) proved the man to beat in Saturday’s medal competition. Les Waldron (gross 90 net 74) headed the chasing group with Martin Berriman (gross 105 net 74) finishing third.

Les Waldron (45 points) won the club’s Sunday stableford. Gil Deakin (34 points) was second.