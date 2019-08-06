Yorks and Derbys Cricket: Totley notch one-wicket win after skittling De La Salle for 35

Hallam CC 3rd v Hallam CC 4th

You would think that Totley Bent would have no problem, however veteran opening bowler Sam Wainwright had other ideas. He snaffled equally astonishing figures of 7-13, but Totley Bent just managed to scramble over the line with a one wicket win.

Stocksbridge overtake De La Salle at the top as the Bracken Moor team racked up 243-8, powered by the prolific Jack Newton with 128 (O Warren 47, E Pearce 6-20).

Sheffield Centralians subsided to 104 all out (J Hibbert 4-22). Parkhead continue to close in on the leaders after making an impressive 268-3 (I Davies 87 C Millard 72) and dismissing Sheffield University Staff for 148 (Ali 44, Pandya 56, I Davies 4-31).

It now appears that the Division One championship will come down to one of Stocksbridge, Parkhead or De La Salle.

At the foot of the table, it’s still Sheffield Civil Service after they were all out for 95. Hathersage made heavy weather of the pursuit, losing 7 wickets before gaining the win. Sheffield Collegiate amassed a huge score, 316-4 with evergreen Chris Stewart hitting 153 (M Hickman 75). Sheffield Medics were well short, being all out for 139 (V Gopal 42).

In Division Two, Telecom Sports take top spot after making 219-9 (M Syed 63, Deepak Gs 49 G Wheatley 4-47), to which Parkhead II replied with a valiant 198-9 (G Wheatley 67 H Vinall 56 U Syed 4-22 S Shaik 4-44).

Former leaders Grindleford lost the chance to retain top spot as their game with Norton Woodseats was lost to the rain earlier in the week. In hot pursuit are Sheffield Transport, who were bowled out for 166 by Hollinsend II, who then dismissed for 86.

Bakewell hit 186-2 (D Hadfield 81*), Youlgrave Lodge ended on 140-5 (S Yates 58*), which keeps the High Peak team rooted to the foot of the table.

In the Hallam derby, Hallam IV were sent back for 85 (M Ahmed 5-11), Hallam III passing this by 5 wickets (M Ahmed 40).

In Division Three, Richmond made just 127 all out, but in upset, leaders Walkley succumbed for 105 (S Ali 4-5). Stocksbridge II were sent back for 97 with Dandu Reddy snaffled 7-18, second placed Sheffield Centralians II secured an 8-wicket win to close the gap on the leaders.

In the game of third against fourth, Sheffield University Staff II were all out 85 (R Gandamala 4-16), Sheffield Superkings going on to gain a straightforward 8-wicket win (I Arun 45) and third spot.

Ridgeway scored 171-9 and bowled out Chesterfield III for 137, result that keeps Ridgeway very much in the promotion race. Hathersage II made only 103, but blew Baslow away for 46, with Dom Sykes took an impressive 7-12.

Division Four leaders Coal Aston III nearly came a cropper as they made just 94 all out bottom team Sheffield Collegiate V. but Coal Aston bowlers responded to dismiss Collegiate for 80 (S Bingley 4-27).

De La Salle IIs fixture with Telecom Sports II was conceded by Telecom, which keeps Salle second despite not having played for a month due to a mixture of conceded and cancelled games.

Hallam V notched up 240-9 (J Hopkins 86 H Burch 66 M Gray 5-41) against Chesterfield Barbarians II, who were bowled out for 114 (P Frost 5-32), which keeps Hallam just behind Salle.