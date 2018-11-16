Yorkshire Premier Squash League: Abbeydale suffer 20-0 defeat

In the Yorkshire Premier Squash League, table-toppers Dunnington continued their inexorable march towards a successful defence of their title by winning their seventh match in seven, destroying Abbeydale 20-0.

Even the absence of usual No.1 Chris Simpson, away competing on the PSA Tour in Qatar, couldn’t prevent Dunnington winning all five matches in straight games against the second-bottom side from Sheffield.

Benjamin Cross and Danny Hockborn maintained their 100% YPL records this season with wins over Ben Farnsworth and Nick Wall snr respectively, Ed Shannon and Julian Tomlinson both won their fourth successive YPL matches and top string Rob Downer, the world No.141, dismissed the challenge of Adam Turner in rapid fashion.

Second-placed Hallamshire lost for the second week in a row, despite a third appearance of the season from the legendary Nick Matthew. The gap between the Sheffield club and Dunnington is now an ominous 31 points.

Ten-times British champion Matthew took care of England's fourth-ranked junior Ben Smith in three quick games, but by that time Hull & East Riding had sealed the victory.

The visitors’ Paul Norton and Yusef Forster both won cracking five-setters at the bottom of the order, and although Lancastrian youngster Oscar Beach replied for Hallamshire with a straight-games win at No.3, Ben Sockett (yet another of England’s top juniors) toppled Alex Cutts in rapid fashion.