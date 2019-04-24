A year  of events celebrating visionary artist

200th anniversary of birth of John Ruskin

A year of public events and activities inspired by the ideas of the John Ruskin range from exquisite metal animals made by Sheffield residents that have invaded the hushed Ruskin Collection at the Millennium Gallery, to a People’s Palace of Possibility that explores what it might mean to make our lives and planet better.

The 200th anniversary of the visionary writer and thinker’s birth offers the opportunity to present a varied programme of talks, tours and events through to October, in collaboration with partners across the city.

A major exhibition at the Millennium Gallery, John Ruskin: Art & Wonder, that celebrates the marvels of the natural world and Ruskin’s passionate belief in the joy nature can bring to our lives, will open on May 29.

The People’s Palace of Possibility, a Ruskin-fuelled and utopian-inspired evening of interaction, performance, music and film, with The Bare Project and Opus Independents is at the Millennium Gallery on May 31.

Throughout the year there will be changing displays in the Ruskin Collection that reflect community projects and the history and legacy of the collection in Walkley and Meersbrook.

A summer outdoor sculpture and street mural trail in Walkley, Seeing Beauty, Inspiring Minds runs May to July.

A Future Fantastic, a festival of protest, performance and utopia building, runs at Theatre Deli from July 4-20.

Encounters with Ruskin is season of talks, displays and activities presented by Sheffield Central Library. The next is The Prince of Craftsmen: Sheffield's Charles Green in the Carpenter Room on Monday, April 29, from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Sylvia Dunkley details the life and work of the early student of the Sheffield School of Art who became nationally known for his designs for ironwork and silverware and for his work as a sculptor. At the age of 21 he designed the chain of office of Sheffield’s mayor (later Lord Mayor).

A Big Draw event, Making Masterpieces, will run simultaneously in Castlegate and in Venice, Italy, on October 18.

An Off The Shelf day celebrating Ruskin 200 with authors of books about Ruskin, the Ruskin Collection and his active legacy today is on October 26.

