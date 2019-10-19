Band Big Country return to Steeltown with Sheffield date at Leadmill

Big Country are back on tour to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their hit album Steeltown

The Steeltown in question is not Sheffield, it’s the name of a hit album they recorded 35 years ago.

The band will be performing songs from the multi-million-selling album at the Leadmill, plus hits such as Fields of Fire, Chance, In A Big Country and Look Away.

Steeltown was the band’s second studio album and was recorded at ABBA's Polar Studios in Stockholm with legendary Steve Lillywhite producing. It was released on October 19, 1984.

Guitarist Bruce Watson said: “We worked alongside Steve in Studio One as Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber worked on Chess next door in studio two.

“Stockholm felt like the most expensive place on earth – it’s as if we were on a different planet to how things were back home – my dad was a miner, so what we did was knuckle down to hard work for six weeks”.

*A folk concert being held at Shakespeare's Pub, Gibraltar Street on Friday 25 from 7.30pm celebrates our rambling heritage.

Songs are drawn from old Sheffield Clarion Ramblers' handbooks as well as original songs inspired by rambling heroes and the events of the times.

Mike Rimmington of the band Clarion Call said: “Key figures such as Edward Carpenter, GHB (Bert) Ward, Ethel Haythornthwaite and, later, Alfred Wainwright are centre stage in this ‘folk opera’ of the rambling movement.

“Stunning archive and contemporary photographs give a wonderful visual context to a range of catchy songs and choruses.”

One of the band, Dave Sissons, was one of the later Sheffield Trespassers who helped win the legal right for ramblers to roam. Expect a rousing singalong complete with chorus sheets.