Bang Bang Romeo release new music video ahead of P!nk tour

Bang Bang Romeo

The track is a cover of the 90’s anthem penned by iconic fellow LGBTQ songwriter Linda Perry and made famous by her band 4 Non Blondes. Perry has also penned hits for Gwen Stefani, Adele and P!nk, – the latter whom Bang Bang Romeo are currently supporting on her sold-out stadium tour which kicked off on June 16.

Bang Bang Romeo front woman Stars said: “In 2019, I live in a world where if I travel to certain countries as an openly gay woman, I face jail time, I face dehumanisation and possibly death. Add on top of that, there are middle class, middle aged white men in suits telling me that if I accidentally fall pregnant, even if it was via rape, I am legally bound to still give birth? What I’m trying to say is... ITS TWO THOUSAND AND NINETEEN! Linda Perry wrote this anthem back in 1992 because she genuinely asked the world and it’s times, “What’s Going On?!” We’ve re-released it with her blessing, because 25 years later, I’m here, still asking the same questions. To my LBGTQ family and my strong female sisters, this ones for you.”

Watch ‘What’s Up’ official video: https://youtu.be/1_H4GPo7gZ0

Speaking about Bang Bang Romeo’s version of the single Linda Perry said: “I don’t know, maybe I’m a sucker for a dark chord or a big dramatic voice. Or maybe it’s as simple as someone taking a classic and turning it into their own thing. Maybe I just like things that go BANG! BANG!”

The video filmed both in London and the US features drag queens, Morgan McMichaels from Ru Paul’s Drag Race and the inimitable Bible Girl lip-synching for their life for PRIDE’s next LGBT anthem.

Bible Girl states: “Being on set and a part of the team for the video treatment of Bang Bang Romeo’s “What’s Up” was a BLAST. Working on a treatment for this song, which is a refreshing take on a universal classic, with such a talented crew will forever remain unforgettable!”

Bang Bang Romeo are expected release their debut album 'A Heartbreaker's Guide To The Galaxy' later this year via Eleven Seven Label Group.

They tour stadiums across the UK and Europe supporting Brits winner P!nk in June through August and have just announced a headline run for October.