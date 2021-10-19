British rapper Stormzy confirmed rescheduled Sheffield tour dates - and limited tickets are available

Original tickets remain valid for the new date, with limited tickets still available now from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.

Stormzy’s impassioned and devoted fan base will finally have chance to see the multi-award-winning performer in Sheffield after the previous dates of 16 September 2020 and 21 April 2021 were postponed due to the impact of covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns and moved to the new date 18 March 2022.

Three years on from the release of his first album H.I.T.H, which symbolised the evolution of the Croydon MC and his meteoric rise to rap supremacy, Stormzy will be taking to the stage to perform his latest album Heavy is The Head which has received critical acclaim.

Stormzy will perform at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on Friday, March 18, 2022.

In the live sphere, Stormzy has continued to grace the festival stages this summer headlining at Reading and Leeds - after breaking records back in 2019 when he became the first British Rapper to headline Glastonbury Festival.