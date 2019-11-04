Celebration of Nordic composers at Sheffield City Hall by Hallé Orchestra

Halle Orchestra guest conductor, Tabita Berglund

With a programme simply comprising of works by Grieg and Sibelius, the third Nordic great is their guest conductor, Tabita Berglund.

The Hallé will also be joined by award-winning pianist Andrew Tyson, who will perform Grieg’s iconic Piano Concerto in A.

Winner of the Arthur Rubinstein Piano Prize, American pianist Andrew Tyson’s enigmatic and enthralling style of performance makes this concert a true treat for Sheffield audiences.

Described by BBC Radio 3 as “a real poet of the piano”, Tyson will be taking to the magnificent Sheffield City Hall stage to perform a true classic in the concerto genre.

Opening the concert is one of Grieg’s quintessential works – his Lyric Suite.

Composed as a way to express his nationalism, the work is full of sumptuous melodies, incredible harmonies and dynamics to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Following this will be Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A, making an epic all-Grieg first half.

After the break, The Hallé return to perform Sibelius’ stormy First Symphony.

Composed in the last year of the 19thcCentury, this symphony paved the way for Sibelius’ incredible career as a composer.

From the personal narrative to the haunting atmospheres, this symphony is an absolute must-hear!

The Hallé are one of the top UK orchestras, who tour regularly around the country and beyond.

Based in Manchester, they are also the resident orchestra of the Sheffield International Concert Season.

After the main Hallé concert all ticket holders are invited to attend an After Hours concert down in the Sheffield City Hall Ballroom.

Hosted by resident choir the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus, this short and free concert celebrates music from Scandinavia and the Baltic.

Tickets are free, but must be reserved.

There is also a talk before the main concert, hosted by Trish Cooper.

The Hallé programme starts at 7pm.

To book tickets, call the City Hall Box Office on 0114 278 9789 or visit our website: www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

*The Sheffield Innternational Concert Season at the City Hall continues on November 30 with A Night at the Ballet with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra will be conducted by Jaume Santonja Espinós.

Soloists Oliver Janes (clarinet) and Nikolaj Henriques (bassoon) will join the orchestra to perform Richard Strauss’s Duet Concertino.

The concert also features Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, selections from Falla’s The Three Cornered Hat and Stravinsky’s Petrushka.

The final concert of the year is Yuletide Favourites on Decwember 14, performed by Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus and the Black Dyke Band.

There are performances at 2pm and 5.30pm.

Expect a programme filled with festive family favourites and sing-along carols.