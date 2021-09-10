Celebration of Sheffield's Castlegate and Grey to Green

The Castlegate Festival begins on Friday, September 10 and will run until September 19 with numerous events to celebrate the Castlegate Grey to Green project which will be held in the Castlegate and Victoria Quays area of the city.

Economic Recovery Fund money has heled pay for this event run in collaboration with Sheffield City Council and Exchange Street Collective – including Plot 22/RiteTrax, BAL Fashion Social and Delicious Clam Records.

The fund is an initiative to get local businesses collaborating and footfall back in the city centre.

Events Poster

The event aims to showcase the latest developments in the area, providing a platform for local artists associated with the Exchange St Collective venues by bringing new people into the area.

There is support from other organisations in the city including both universities.

Mike Thomspon, one of the event organisers, has been able to organise events taking place on September 11 bringing talented artists from near and far.

There will be a skateboard competition on Exchange Street starting at 2pm as part of the celebration, there will also be street artists showcasing their talents, painting hoardings on Exchange Street.

There will also be a one day free music event starting at 4pm on September 11.

This will take place at The Square between Shude Hill and Broad Street, with artists and businesses from Sheffield and beyond.

There will be live entertainment and music with family-friendly activities including a magician, and local food and drink vendors, providing refreshments.

After 10pm the event will move indoors to Plot 22 BAL

Mike said: “I’m certainly grateful that I get the chance to put on a free event of this quality.

“That’s the main thing is giving people the chance to come back out, experience the culture of the city, and it’s free.

“We can give it back to people, after having to deal with all these issues for so long.

“To do what we're doing this weekend and put on some really good acts and put on an event for the community, and it’s not going to cost anyone anything to get in.”