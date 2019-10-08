Coriolanus marches on Crucible

With Tom Bateman from ITV’s Beecham House in the title role it will run from March 6-28.

Also in Sheffield Theatres’ new season announced last week is a world premiere production of Oscar and the Pink Lady, adapted by Bryony Lavery from the novel by Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt , from June 26 to July 18.

Another new play will be staged in the Studio. Run Sister Run by Chloë Moss, a story of family, love and dependence will be directed by Charlotte Bennett in co-production with Paines Plough and Soho Theatre. It runs from February 27 to March 21.

Another co-production, this time with Utopia Theatre Company, Here’s What She Said To Me by Oladipo Agboluaje and directed by Moji Elufowoju will be staged from June 18 to July 4.

Also for 2020, in co-production with Dante or Die, Sheffield People’s Theatre will be bringing a brand new show, Everybody’s Got To Leave Sometime, to the Crucible in May.

Finally, from Ramps on the Moon and Leeds Playhouse, a tour of Oliver Twist will visit the Crucible from May 13-23.