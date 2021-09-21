Ed Cosens announces one night only hometown show at former Sheffield cinema
Ed Cosens - singer, songwriter and former-Reverend and the Makers guitarist - has announced a one-night only show in his hometown, Sheffield, this winter.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 9:50 am
His debut album 'Fortunes Favour' was released earlier this year and now Ed, a key figure in Sheffield’s music scene, is to bring his new music back home.
The gig will take place on November 19, 2021, at Abbeydale Picture House on Abbeydale Road.
Tickets are on sale now from www.gigsandtours.com