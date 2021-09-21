Ed Cosens announces one night only hometown show at former Sheffield cinema

Ed Cosens - singer, songwriter and former-Reverend and the Makers guitarist - has announced a one-night only show in his hometown, Sheffield, this winter.

By Ellen Beardmore
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 9:50 am
Reverend and The Makers guitarist Ed Cosens ahead of the release of his first solo album.

His debut album 'Fortunes Favour' was released earlier this year and now Ed, a key figure in Sheffield’s music scene, is to bring his new music back home.

The gig will take place on November 19, 2021, at Abbeydale Picture House on Abbeydale Road.

Tickets are on sale now from www.gigsandtours.com

Sheffield's Ed Cosens performing on Sunday at t'other stage