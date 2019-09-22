Exciting new star-studded season for Sheffield Jazz

Alex Hitchcock appears for Sheffield Jazz this November

It's a band entirely composed of musicians of the great reputation and class - Karen herself, Nikki Iles on piano, Dave Green on bass and Steve Brown on drums. They arrive with music from their eagerly-awaited album, The Sun, the Moon and You.

Two more excellent gigs swiftly follow. The following week, Quentin Collins arrives with his sextet featuring Sheffield favourite Tony Kofi and Australian star Brandon Allen.

This three-horn frontline evoke bands such as the Jazz Messengers, McCoy Tyner and Winton Marsalis as they feature their new album, Road Warrior.

And on October 18, saxophonist Binker Golding brings his latest venture to Sheffield.

Best known for the MOBO award-winning band Binker and Moses, expect jazz and fusion sounds from the 1980s mixed with contemporary London jazz, with influences ranging from Michael Brecker to Barry White, from his new album due to be released next month.

At the end of October we make our only visit of the season to the Crucible Studio, when the all-star quintet headed by drummer Jeff Williams appear.

Now based in London after a long career playing with the likes of Stan Getz, Dizzy Gillespie and Lee Konitz, Jeff's band features Kit Downes, John O'Gallagher and Josh Arcoleo.

Expect "adventurous, contemporary jazz of the highest order" (The Jazz Mann).

We're back at Crookes after the half-term break. On November 8, Dave O'Higgins and Rob Luft are accompanied by Scott Flanagan and Rod Youngs to play Monk and Trane.

They are on a 40-date UK tour which will feature Monk's less well-known but equally timeless compositions and Coltrane's late 1950s and early 60s work.

The week after, Alex Hitchcock brings his quartet to play original music that's rooted firmly in the jazz tradition while exploring new directions. Expect driving swing, propulsive grooves and virtuosic soloing.

We continue with a very special treat: Ingrid and Christine Jensen with the Whirlwind Jazz Orchestra.

Over the past 20 years, trumpeter and saxophonist the Canadian Jensen sisters have each shaped prolific careers in contemporary jazz.

Here they feature original and arranged compositions performed by an 18-piece big band which includes a galaxy of leading American and European musicians associated with the Whirlwind label.

The international theme continues with the visit of Daniel Erdmann’s Velvet Revolution, a truly European super-group.

Leading German tenor player Erdman is joined by Theo Caccardi and Jim Hart in a project which will deliver sublime, lyrical and melodic improvised music.

The season ends on December 6, when some of the most exciting young musicians on the UK music scene join saxophonist Sam Rapley in Fabled, following a great gig at the Lescar last year.

Richly atmospheric and expressive, Sam’s music draws influences from Debussy, Sarah Vaughan and music from the cinema – shimmering, impressionistic and multi-textured.