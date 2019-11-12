Famous faces portray city artist's success story

Lorna May Wadsworth with her agent, TV presenter and art dealer Philip Mould, right, and award-winning screenwriter and author Neil Gaiman at the opening of GAZE: A Retrospective of Portraits by Lorna May Wadsworth at the Graves Gallery, Sheffield.

Nowadays people approach her, rather than the other way round, including her home city of Sheffield which invited her to stage a retrospective exhibition.

Just opened at the Graves Gallery, GAZE showcases more than 100 striking images by the artist who grew up in Ecclesfield and now lives and works in East London.

“I designed the exhibition in terms of telling the story of my development as an artist,” she says. So we start with early works soon after leaving university such as portraits of her time as artist in residence at the Labour Party Conference in 2003. Her picture of then Prime Minister Tony Blair has been borrowed from the home of Tony and Cherie where it now resides.

Lorna May Wadsworth with Lord David Blunkett in front of his portrait at the opening of GAZE: A Retrospective of Portraits by Lorna May Wadsworth at the Graves Gallery, Sheffield.

It was another Labour politician, fellow Sheffielder and then Home Secretary David Blunkett, who was the first of the prominent people she persuaded to sit for her.

“I painted him in his little cottage at Chatsworth and it’s now part of the collection of The Palace of Westminster. It got nominated for the BP Portrait Award – I’ve never had one accepted since! – so it was one of the first steps on the ladder as against all the many snakes in my career,” she laughs.

Her most famous political painting is of Baroness Thatcher, the last formal portrait the former premier sat for.

The exhibition also features recent work created as official artist for the BBC/Amazon TV series, Good Omens, portraits of its two stars, David Tennant and Michael Sheen, as well its creator, author and screenwriter Neil Gaiman.

Lorna May Wadsworth

As well as a two-metre painting of Gaiman’s face there’s also a depiction of the author rendered in a 5,000-year-old piece of bog oak carved to resemble an ancient book or medieval relic. Wadsworth meticulously constructed the portrait through the layering of hot wax and pigment on sculpted bog oak dating from the Neolithic period.

GAZE also presents a new portrait of the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Rowan Williams. Having first sat for Wadsworth in 2003 when newly installed as Archbishop, Dr Williams requested that she was commissioned for his Masters portrait for Magdalene College, Cambridge, which was only recently unveiled.

There is also a smaller portrait of him entitled Druid of the Gorsedd of Bards. It’s one of three pieces elsewhere in the Graves placed alongside pictures from the permanent collection, in this case Jusepe de Ribera’s Head of an Apostle.Man in Uniform – Papal Knight, one of a series of portraits of Sir Michael Hintze conceived for the billiard room of a country house, contrasts with Daniel Mytens’ The 2nd Marquis of Hamilton.Wadsworth’s Queen of New Orleans is coupled with Vittorio Gussoni’s Lady’s Head as examples of a female gaze. “Invariably it is the male gaze which is the default setting in art”, she observes.

“I was keen to encourage people to walk through the rest of the galleries to see what treasures are on permanent view.”

GAZE also refers to Wadsworth’s continuing exploration of the interplay between male beauty and the female gaze exemplified by her 2007 series, Beautiful Boys, as well as several portraits of her ‘muse’ and friend Joachim Gram, who she first painted for a solo exhibition at St Martin-in-the-Fields, London in 2010. Two of them on show are from a series inspired by the movie A Single Man directed by Tom Ford whose designer clothing Gram is wearing from head to toe.

Sheffield Cathedral is showing a study for the 12ft wide A Last Supper, normally to be seen in a country church in Gloucestershire, which fills the far wall of the Graves. Three of her portraits of former cricket umpire Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird, will go on display at The Cooper Gallery in his home town, Barnsley, from Thursday, November 28.