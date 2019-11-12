Genius behind the magic of Motown

The show tells the story of the founding of the pioneering Detroit record label which launched the careers of household names such as Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye and reels off more than 50 classic songs.

It opens on the day of the Motown 25 celebrations in 1983 when all the artists came together for a special performance. But Gordy, embittered that so many of them had left Motown for more lucrative deals, had to be persuaded by his assistants to take part.

“In the middle of this argument with his assistants he tells his story in flashbacks,” explains Baruwa, “and we go back to him being a little boy and watching a boxing match (featuring Joe Louis) which inspired him to want to take this further and then you see him as a young man hustling on the streets and trying to get his songs heard on the radio and then finally borrowing $800 to set up a music-making factory.

“What the musical does do is give a real insight into what it was like to set up the record label.”

All this was happening at a difficult time in America with racial segregation and the beginnings of the civil rights movement.

You didn’t have to be American or from the Sixties generation to be touched by the magic of Motown as Baruwa attests. “My parents had all of these songs on vinyl when I was growing up and I got into trouble for scratching one a little bit because I just played them to death.

“And then about 14 or 15 years ago I did a show in the West End called Dancing in the Streets so I have quite a bit of experience of these songs and the style in which they area sung. My association with this musical goes further back because I was part of the original London production as standby for Cedric Neal who played Gordy.”

As a result he met the great man. “Just as Berry Gordy was very hands one with the artists when he set up this record company years ago he was very much involved with the musical because it is his story based on his autobiography. He wasn’t there at the beginning of the tour but very much in spirit through phone calls and Skype. He absolutely needs to know everything that’s happening.

“When we opened the show in London he was there for most of the rehearsal period and he was wonderful. You become aware of how he was able to achieve what he did because he is undoubtedly one of the most charismatic men I have ever met in my life.”

But, of course, he wasn’t a singer so does that mean Baruwa’s role is non-musical? “We’ve got artistic licence here because it is a musical and he sings a lot in this show, more than any other character,” the actor explains. “You hear The Temptations singing My Girl for the first time in Paris and I pop up halfway through to sing one of the verses. The way it is woven into the story is how it works.”

He is unlike the other performers who must sound like the original artist. “ I have a little more licence where that is concerned but the hard thing for me is the sheer volume. I think I have five minutes when I am not on stage and then I am having a wig change of a costume change, it’s a bit of a marathon for me – and a very enjoyable one nonetheless. “