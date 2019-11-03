Hard-working Sheffield band and acts who like offbeat merchandise playing live in city

Ex-Tribes frontman Johnny Lloyd

The band, founded in 2013, are consolidating their strong local fan base who enjoy their southern US-influenced sound as a vehicle for their songs of bar rooms and broken relationships, mixed with a little bit of gospel.

They play Church House, Sheffield on November 8, Wroot Rocks in Wroot, Doncaster on November 15 and The Greystones on December 7.

They also release a single, Punch Drunk, on Friday 8 that you can hear on their bandcamp.com website.

Head to Picture House Social tomorrow to catch singer-songwriter Johnny Lloyd.

The frontman of now departed indie-rock outfit Tribes has now moved into “melancholic, pared-back and moving” songwriting on his new album, Next Episode Starts In 15 Seconds.

Tom Walker, who had a hit with his moody, anthemic song Leave a Light On, plays the O2 Academy on Friday 8, but you’ll be lucky to get a ticket.

Never mind, head to his website (www.iamtomwalker.com) and order yourself a branded electric scooter or some hot sauce as compensation.

Young Canadian folk singer Zach Kleisinger is performing at Cafe #9 in Nether Edge on the same night.

His publicity says: “With a voice that is deep, slow, and soaked in sorrow, the young Canadian reflects on the human condition with stories that chronicle everyday moments.”

Another Canadian act, the band Marianas Trench, are in Sheffield on Monday 11 to appear at the Leadmill.

The band, who are a platinum-selling act at home, have also gone for some offbeat merchandise, but it’s in a good cause.

Visit shop.604records.com to buy yourself a hoodie and an outfit for your dog, both themed to tie in with t heir new single, Don’ t Miss Me?