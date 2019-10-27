Home city appearances for Sheffield singer Kat Eaton

Sheffield-born singer Kat Eaton

Kat is a support act on November 1 for Jools Holland, Ruby Turner and the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on their ever-popular annual return to Sheffield City Hall.

She also has her own headlining show at Yellow Arch Studios on November 27.

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) play the city hall on Sunday, November 3.

They have just released a 40th anniversary career box set and greatest hits collection, Souvenir, as well as a limited edition 7in vinyl of their debut single Electricity.

Side B of the single features a remix of the track Almost by Vince Clarke of Yazoo and Erasure fame. He credits OMD with inspiring him to write synth-based music.

Britpop survivors The Bluetones play the Leadmill on Sunday 3 to perform hit album Science and Nature in full.

With the rise in popularity of vinyl, The Bluetones bowed to public demand and reissued that album and The Singles on the format this year for the first time.

Lead singer and songwriter Mark Morriss said: “Science and Nature signalled a break from the recording habits we’d established on our first two albums, and a chance to express ourselves in a completely new environment, and using technology we’d not worked with before.

“Recorded in isolation, during the summer of the lunar eclipse 1999, it’s a record that captures the band trying our hand at new musical styles, and has a freshness and warmth that still emits all these years later.

“It’s an album we have always had a lot of affection for - it was the first time we used digital recording. It was a wonderul summer for us, the summer of ‘99. We love the album.”