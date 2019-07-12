Invictus Trails UK athletes to be welcomed to Sheffield by music and TV stars including Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance and singer-songwriter JP Cooper

Singer-songwriter JP Cooperwill be one of the acts to perform at the Big Gig to mark the start of the Invictus UK Trials in Sheffield.

Almost 500 British wounded, injured and sick veterans and personnel will take part in up to nine sports - archery, athletics, cycling, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby - during the games, which take place from July 22 to 26.

The opening concert will feature appearances from Alfie Boe, singer-songwriter JP Cooper, classical artist Laura Wright, pop-sensation Heather Small, Suggs from Madness and Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance.

The ‘Big Gig’ takes place on Monday, July 22 and promises to give a big welcome to all 470 plus competitors and their families, who have been invited to attend.

JP Cooper said: “I often wonder what good I am doing for the world by sitting around writing songs all day. In the grand scheme of things it seems quite useless, however I’m incredibly grateful to have been asked to perform for some real heroes who have made a huge difference for our country.”

Those who compete in the Invictus UK Trials, which are delivered by a partnership of Help for Heroes, the Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion, can put themselves forward for consideration to become part of Team UK for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020.

Producer of the concert, Eliot Kennedy, has supported military charities since 2013 after travelling to Camp Bastion with his song-writing partner Gary Barlow for an ITV documentary, ‘Journey to Afghanistan’.

Eliot said: “When I went to Afghanistan with Gary it was an incredibly eye-opening experience. The Armed Forces risked their lives on a daily basis and the emotion of that trip stays with me.

“The Invictus Games show the incredible rehabilitative power of sport. I’ve long believed music has a similar power to bring people together, access our common humanity and be an uplifting force for good.

“The wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans inspire us all with their spirit and strength.”