It's still the Age of Aquarius 50 years on

As for her character, Sheila: “ She is a feminist. Every person in the tribe has a cause that they are passionate about and Sheila’s is feminism. “She is powerful and believes in love and peace and she just doesn’t get why people are being so inhumane to each another. She’s passionate and goes on a lot of marches and is a real cool woman to play.”There are two moments in Hair which hit the headlines when it was first performed. One was the nude scene and the other the finale when the audience are invited to join the actors up on stage. “One of the most special moments I have had on stage is getting that audience participation which you don’t normally get in the theatre,” says Wood-Davis. “It’s immersive theatre, the sort you get in panto, but I think you have to be careful because sometimes it can devalue what you are doing . In this case it completely adds value.“Last night there was a woman crying on stage. It’s basically giving the message we are altogether. Everyone in the room is family, we love each other and we want people to leave the theatre feeling part of our tribe to spread peace and love. I think it does that and most of the people who get up on stage at the end have never been on stage before. It’s an amazing experience, we are all singing Let the Sunshine in. It’s just a big party. “The nudity is done in a really classy way and is a way of showing solidarity and their passion and it’s to show who they naturally are and get rid of the stuff of Western culture. I’m not saying it’s all about covering up but it’s part of showing their freedom.”When she took on the part, did the actor have any reservations about having to strip off? “ I think I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous about it. I think it was a question of knowing it would come up at some time, if it wasn’t like this on stage it could be a film or something. In this business you are asked to do things that put you in a situation you wouldn’t normally be, whether a kissing scene or sexual scene or nudity and I think if you are doing it in a classy way that helps the story there is no need to shy away from it. “I think sometimes we need to be reminded that we all have bodies and it’s nice to do it when it is not sexualised. It’s no big deal really, we are all the same and don’t need to be prudish about what we have underneath our clothes and it’s nice to be reminded of that personally as well.”