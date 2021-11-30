Jazz band asks Sheffielders for recommendations on best places to visit in the city ahead of their performance this week

Emma Johnson's Gravy Boat will perform at The Lescar on December 1.

Emma Johnson’s Gravy Boat, a contemporary, cinematic jazz quintet is performing at The Lescar in Sharrow, on December 1, and the band want locals’ recommendations for places to eat and drink.

The group will not be stuck for places to go when they visit the city, because Sheffielders quickly answered their call and offered plenty of recommendations.

Emma Johnson, saxophonist and composer, said: “We put a call out and have had a good response, mostly over social media. Quite a few people got in touch to recommend different places.

Cafe #9, one of the many independent businesses in Nether Edge

"We want to visit these places and film some bits and bobs set to a live track from the gang. Touring can be a bit weird – you just rock up to the place you are performing. We wanted to find out what people like about Sheffield and learn a bit more about it. Some places are favourites just because they have nice food and drink, but some will have been recommended for a deeper reason.”

These are the venues that Sheffielders told the band to stop by when they come to the city:Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen – The band are self-proclaimed brew lovers, so this mother and daughter owned teahouse on Sidney Street, serving a range of artisan teas is the perfect stop for them to quench their thirst before their performance.

Tamper Coffee – This New Zealand style cafe on Arundel Street has a delicious selection of brunch food and amazing coffee.

Cafe #9 – If the band want to experience Sheffield’s music scene, they should stop by Cafe #9 on Nether Edge Road where they can have a cup of coffee and listen to live music.

Tamper Coffee is a New Zealand style cafe.

Ning’s Thai Street Food – This Thai restaurant found in the OHM food court on Fitzwilliam Street is part of the incredible diversity of Sheffield’s food scene.

Cubana – Another fantastic restaurant, this Spanish and Latin American tapas venue is located on Leopold Street.

Perch Brewhouse – Gravy Boat can celebrate a fantastic performance by heading to this newly opened brewhouse on Garden Street.