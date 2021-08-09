Music festival in Sheffield returns for first time since death of 'inspirational' co-founder

Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge will host the Valley Music Festival for a third time on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5, alongside the centre’s busy Farmers’ Market and Craft Market.

A packed line-up of local talent is promised at the event, which will be the first time it has taken place since one of its founders, Steve Osborn, died suddenly last year, aged 65.

Steve was passionate about creating opportunities for young people to perform in Stocksbridge and worked with the Fox Valley team in 2018 and 2019 to bring the festival to the shopping centre.

Steve Osborn, who sadly died last year, was one of the founders of the Valley Music Festival (pic: Charlotte Proctor)

Steve, who also ran the not-for-profit organisation Inyerface Arts with his wife Hilary and volunteered with Steel Valley Beacon, was hailed at the time of his death for his contribution to the community, with his many friends and family describing him as a great ‘inspiration’ and a ‘selfless’ soul.

Steve helped set up the Valley Music Festival to bring the musical community together to perform and raise funds to support young local musicians.

As well as local performers including Harmony Music School, Cocklebread and No Identity the two-day event will also showcase the work of the young people taking part in the band skills workshops held in August funded by the festival and hopefully a taster of the work done by the the group creating a community musical for next year’s festival.

The Valley Music Festival will take place at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, on September 4 and 5. Graham Lindley is pictured performing at the Fox Valley Food and Music Festival 2019

Performances will take place in the piazza area and will run from throughout the day to 7pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday. A full schedule of performances will be published on the Fox Valley website closer to the date.

Fox Valley centre manager Claire Reynolds said: “We are so pleased to have the team from the Valley Music Valley Festival back at Fox Valley this September for this lovely weekend event.

“Obviously we haven’t been able to host events of this kind for more than a year so to have these fantastic performers back at the centre is lovely.”