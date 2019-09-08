Nashville comes to Sheffield with country music extravaganza

The show Nashville Live! which is coming to Sheffield City Hall

Nashville Live! is a journey through the history of country music in the style of a live radio broadcast.

Featuring hits from golden greats such as Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, through to the contemporary, platinum-selling sounds of Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Dixie Chicks and more.

The show is a celebration of country music and the stories behind the genre’s biggest hits, with 44 songs including Folsom Prison Blues, Crazy, Jolene, The Gambler, Walk the Line, Stand by Your Man, Islands In The Stream and Man! I Feel Like a Woman.

The cast of performers includes two-time UK Country Musician of the Year winner Luke Thomas.

There’s another tribute show, this time celebrating the songs of Barbra Streisand.

Singer Winter stars in Streisand: The Music, The Lady, The Legend, performing songs such as Send In The Clowns, Don’t Rain on my Parade, Woman In Love, Evergreen, Tell Him and The Way We Were. She is backed by a live band.

If you prefer your music more down and dirty, head for Don Valley Bowl.

Wildhearts headline the first-ever Rockin the Bowl festival on September 14.

The organisers say: “When was the last time an all-rock open air event was seen in the Steel

City?! Way back in 1993 when Def Leppard, Thunder, Ugly Kid Joe and Terrorvision played to over 40,000 people at the now-demolished Don Valley Stadium.

“25 years later, rock is back in the Don Valley – not at the stadium but at the Bowl, an 8,000-capacity grass bowl that will become home to the very first Rockin the Bowl full day event.”