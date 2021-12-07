New book to help children learn about music launches by Sheffield teacher

Author Claire Chadwick, who teaches violin, piano and guitar from her home in Sheffield, noticed that many children who were learning a musical instrument struggled with the concepts of rhythm.

With this in mind, she created friendly animal characters such as the Crotchet Cat and Minim Panda with 36 imaginative games to help children remember the length of the four important rhythms in her book called Fun Music Warm Ups.

Claire said: “Games are a lovely way to make rhythm learning imaginative and fun.

Music teacher, Claire Chadwick with her new music book, 'Fun music warm-ups'

“Music teachers, and parents who read music, can use the book to help children develop stronger rhythm skills.”

Claire worked together with two other Yorkshire-based creatives as she wrote her book.

It features British artist Julia Brown, who was said to have “brought the animal characters to life with her beautiful illustrations and stunning front and back cover.”

And Sarah Rowing-Parker was also praised for making “every page an absolute pleasure to look at thanks to her fantastic page design and layout.”

Prior to publication, music teachers and parents who are able to read music gave feedback on an unreleased version of the book.

This included testing the book’s games with their own pupils or children.

One piano teacher described it as "by far the most beautiful music book I have ever seen.”

Speaking about the positive feedback on the book, Claire said: “I’m over the moon that it’s already received many lovely comments from people, teachers, students and parents alike.”

Claire trained at the University of Sheffield and Trinity College of Music in London, gaining MMus, PG Cert and BMus qualifications in music.

She has performed recitals, world premieres, concerts and has taught children, teenagers and adults for over twenty years.