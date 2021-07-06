New Sheffield choir finally perform their first indoor concert to sell out crowd

The Steel City Choristers performing

The choir was formed in September 2020 after the unexpected closure of Sheffield Cathedral choir.

They sang a varied programme of choral music from across the centuries.

The 21-strong choir, led by director of music Joshua Stephens, delighted their audience despite hugely limited rehearsal time.

It was evident how much of themselves the Steel City Choristers brought to their singing; the concert ended with a moving rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

Kate Caroe, from the Steel City Choristers’ committee, said: “Singing has spiritual value for everyone, it’s good to break down the divide between sacred and secular.”

“What a treat. We were thrilled by you all! You are wonderful, you really are,” said Maureen Cope, organiser of Dore Festival afterwards.

The choir is currently recruiting boys and girls aged seven to 18.

It aims to encourage more people to sing and to value music education, because singing is such an outlet for feelings and good for mental health.

They are currently working on an outreach project on this topic with social inclusion charity, Parson Cross Initiative, called Reasons to Sing! that explores people’s favourite songs and the stories and emotions behind their choice.