New Sheffield orchestra the Brigantes promises ‘guilty pleasures’ in first season

The first concert season begins with Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and the First Violin Concerto by Max Bruch at the Victoria Hall on October17 at 7.30pm.

The Brigantes’ inaugural concert in April was described as bringing music “with warmth, colour, vibrancy and emotional depth”.

Artisitc director and conductor Quentin Clare said: “We wanted to bring some guilty pleasures to our audience and pair them with rare pieces they probably don’t know.

“In October the hidden gem is Raff’s orchestration of the great Bach Chaconne, a piece that Joshua Bell described as ‘not just one of the greatest pieces of music ever written, but one of the greatest achievements of any man in history’.”

The orchestra is joined by Dutch rising star, violinist Lisa Jacobs, on her British debut.

Quentin said: “The orchestra is committed to playing with the very best musicians and wants to give opportunities to young, up-and-coming stars. Lisa is just that.

“She is known for her passionate performances and has played with some of the most important orchestras in Europe. She has family in the North of England and was keen to support us to develop music in this area, particularly with young people.”

In 2020, the season continues with Cello Concerto of Elgar and Dvorak’s New World Symphony in Sheffield Cathedral on February 29 and jazz-influenced music including the Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue the Afro-American Symphony by William Grant Still in the City Hall on June 11.