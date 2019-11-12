Play stands the test of time

Charlotte Keatley’s play about four generations of women and their experience of motherhood and disappointments in life, premiered in 1987. In many respects it could easily have been written today.

What is different is that it is performed by D/deaf actors using a blend of sign language and spoken dialogue and is a co-production with fingersmiths, specialists in visual physical theatre.

The story moves back and forth in time through the women’s experience from wartime to the Eighties heyday of Madonna with interludes of small children playing games.

Grandmother Doris (Ali Briggs) thought her engagement was the start of a future of hope but 60 years of marriage leaves her cranky and consumed by regrets.

Margaret, her daughter, first seen as a child hiding from air-raids, assumes the role of the family martyr – a .heartrending performance by Jude Mahon.

Her own daughter, Jackie (EJ Raymond), has to make a heartbreaking sacrifice to pursue her artistic ambitions

Rosie, played with puppy-like enthusiasm by Lisa Kelly, grows into an age of feminism and political activism but is constrained by a family secret.

Director Jeni Draper and the playwright have chosen not to make deafness an issue in the story. The characters just happen to need to communicate by signing and so we get nothing specific about the differing d/deaf experience of each generation.

It remains a poignant and funny tale but perhaps could have benefited with being trimmed from two hours 45 minutes.