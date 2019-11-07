Playing live is second nature to The Bluetones

The Bluetones - from left, singer Mark Morriss, guitarist Adam Devlin, bassist Scott Morriss and drummer Eds Chesters.

The London quartet are back on the road playing their third album Science & Nature in full coupled with a greatest hits set, following the release of the albums on vinyl for the first time earlier this year - and it is going down a treat with fans.

After opening in Glasgow on Halloween and a second night in Carlisle, The Bluetones brought their latest tour to Sheffield's famous The Leadmill.

Although the crowd was noticeably smaller than one of their first dates at The Leadmill more than 23 years ago, they still put on a great show - indeed their showmanship and musicianship has matured with age and frontman Mark Morriss is a master at playing to the crowd.

The singer was in fine form as he bantered with the crowd throughout, including borrowing one fan's phone to do an on-stage video, mainly focusing in on the crotches of his bandmates.

After a short break they returned for a greatest hits set which brought the whole room alive, featuring songs such as top-10 hits Slight Return, Cut Some Rug and Solomon Bites the Worm.

They finished with the ever-popular If... - featuring the line "It's all that I can do, To sing these stupid songs to you".

I doubt it's all they can do, but they do it superbly anyway.