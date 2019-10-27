Reunion show in Sheffield for 1990s band Shakespears Sister

Reunion for Shakespears Sister, Siobhan Fahey and Marcella Detroit

The band, Siobhan Fahey and Marcella Detroit, appear at Sheffield City Hall on November 4.

Speaking about the reunion, Siobhan said: “Neither of us wanted to go into it if there was anything apart from friendship and unity.

“We did not want a repeat of 1992. Life's too short. So I think we just explored it slowly.

“I realised what a perfect writing partner she is for me…there’s some sort of weird fusion of energies that feels fated.

“It's like this third entity exists that is neither me nor her, it's the two of us.”

Marcella added: “There was no stopping this. It was like this snowball that just kept on gathering more and more speed.

“I think we've come to a point where we respect and understand each other more than we ever could have back then. That’s the simplest way to put it.

“We've come to a mutual understanding of and respect for who each other are. It’s just about acceptance - acceptance of who we both are, for each other and to each other.”

The band are touring to celebrate the release of a greatest hits album, Singles Paty, in July.

As well as the new tracks All The Queen’s Horses and C U Next Tuesday, Singles Party includes Stay, You’re History, Hello (Turn Your Radio On), and I Don’t Care.

A deluxe version features another unreleased track, Cat Worship, and remixes of You’re History and You Made Me Come To This, created by Catz ‘n Dogz and HMD Pulsatron.