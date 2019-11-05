Rolling up early for Christmas

53 Theatre Group next production of A Kick in the Baubles.

53 Theatre Group are getting into the Christmas spirit early with a production of A Kick in the Baubles, the festive comedy by Gordon Steel, at The Library Theatre, next week.

Frank and Jean are in the final throes of preparation for their annual jollifications. Jean's been limbering up for them ever since the January sales but Frank is being his usual miserable self at the thought of the imminent arrival of the snobbish in-laws who only ever bring a single bottle of wine for the entire festivities.

Throw in a couple of larger-than-life neighbours, let the drink flow merrily, and everything is set for a car-crash Christmas.

But when Frank and Jean’s estranged daughter Milly suddenly appears, the rug is pulled out from underneath the chaos and the heartstrings are firmly tugged.

Kevin Daly and Jo Foster are the party hosts and the cast also includes Mandy Sims, Kate Spivey, Olivia Oxley, Shannon Walker, Andy Rushworth, Scott Lavery and Anthony Garbett.

A Kick in the Baubles is at the Library Theatre, Tudor Square, from Wednesday to Friday, November 13-15, at 7.30pm followed by a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.