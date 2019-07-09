Rotherham soprano Charlotte Kenny in concert at Wentworth Woodhouse, stately home saved by her mum’s campaign

Rotherham Symphony Orchestra

But on Saturday (July 13) 25-year-old sorano Charlotte Kenny will take centre stage in a classical concert at the historic Grade I-listed house, while her mother Julie watches proudly from the audience.

Charlotte, who trained in vocal performance for two years at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, will be performing in a chamber concert in one of the state rooms with Rotherham Symphony Orchestra.

Charlotte Kenny, soloist at a concert at Wentworth Woodhouse

Established in 2017, the RSO is made up of amateurs, professionals, teachers and students and is a partner of Rotherham Music. This will be its third concert at Wentworth Woodhouse.

Charlotte grew up in Laughton en le Morthen, went to school at Rudston Preparatory in Rotherham and Mount St Mary’s, Sheffield, and gained a BA hons in Music at the University of Hull.

She said: “I am really excited to be performing in concert at the house that means so much to my mum. I am so proud of the determination and passion she showed as she rallied people to join her fight and form the Preservation Trust now restoring it.

“Anything I can do to help raise funds for the Trust’s work is a real honour. And performing with Rotherham Symphony Orchestra is something really special.

“Wentworth Woodhouse hosted many wonderful musical soirees in its past. Now its our turn to ‘bring the house down’ and transport audiences back to a time of grandeur and majesty.”