Seven ideas for activities in and around Sheffield

Poet Roger McGough and band Little Machine

TV adventurer Ant Middleton is putting Mind Over Muscle in a show at Sheffield City Hall on Saturday (September 9).

Former special forces soldier Ant is best known as the chief instructor for Channel 4’s hit shows, SAS: Who Dares Wins, Mutiny and Escape.

Ant has invaluable skills in survival and endurance and an appetite for adventure and extremes.

Shane Durrant, who is performing at Cubana, Sheffield

His show looks at the mental strength it took to complete his recent SAS TV series and the huge challenge of tackling Everest.

Wirksworth Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary with contemporary art, performance and music.

Weekend highlights include a three-minute film festival.

Glam drag band Denim play on September 12, blues-soul singer Kyla Brox is on the following night and Roger McGough and Little Machine appear on Friday 20.

The team at the Welbeck Estate near Worksop put together an exhibition in the Portland Collection after renovation of the gallery

Art exhibition Made in Wirksworth is curated by artist Denis O’Connor. Details: www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk

Worksop’s historic Welbeck estate will reopen its Portland Collection gallery on September 14 after an extended closure following the theft last November of its treasured Portland Tiara.

The gallery has been given a fresh look while extensive additional security measures have been put in place.

The new display will showcase the historic Portland Collection, which was brought together over 400 years by the Dukes of Portland and their families.

TV adventurer Ant Middleton, who is appearing on stage in Sheffield

Live music with a strongly Latin flavour features on Friday 13 at Leopold Square music and food venue Cubana.

Joel White plays soul, blues and jazz downstairs from 6.30pm, followed at 9pm by Viva Salsa with DJ Chris Welch. Upstairs, vocalist and pianist Shane Durrant perform soulful classics and modern favourites at 8.15pm. Emily West follows with soul, swing and jazz at 10.15pm.

Continuing the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of remarkable Victorian John Ruskin is a new display in the Ruskin Collection in the Millennium Gallery.

Heritage and Legacy of the Ruskin Collection explores the history and dynamic legacy of the collection that began life at St George’s Museum in Walkley in 1875 and moved to the Ruskin Museum in Meersbrook Park from 1890.

Crime writer Peter Robinson, creator of DCI Banks

Renowned Sheffield street artist Kid Acne looks at links to words and music in his work in a new show at S1 Artspace, Park Hill from Friday 13.

The artist said the aim of Have a Word, made up of letter-based works, “is to connect the dots through the exploration of lyrics and lettering, utilising limited resources and a more DIY mindset.” To underscore this link, the title is also the name of an album he has just released.

The author of the much-loved DCI Banks crime novels speaks at the Central Library about his latest release on Monday 16.

Bestselling author Peter Robinson talks about his latest Alan Banks crime novel; Many Rivers to Cross, in which he confronts a very contemporary crime with international connections.

The Banks series is set in Yorkshire.

Signed copies of Peter’s books will be available to buy on the night. Book a free ticvket at eventbrite.co.uk

Sheffield street artist Kid Acne has an exhibition, Have A Word, at S1 Artspace, Sheffield