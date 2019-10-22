Seven spookily entertaining ideas in and around Sheffield

Here’s just a few ideas, most of them aimed at families, but we’ve included some slightly scarier events for adults, too.
1. Spooky Sunday
Al and Will Catchit in the Bushtucker Cafe at last year's Out of this World festival, which returns on Sunday to take over the city centre with sci-fi, magic and little monsters zones. Details: www.sheffield.gov.uk/outofthisworld
Photo: Andrew Roe
2. Bewitching signs
'Witch marks' at Creswell Crags, where there's a paranormal investigation on Halloween and November 1. Tickets: eventbrite.co.uk
Photo: .
3. Woodland wonders
Ghoulish games,spooky fun and spine-tingling surprises for children at Growtheatre sessions in Ecclesall Woods on Halloween. Book at growtheatre.org.uk
Photo: Andrew Roe
4. Creepy Chatsworth
Halloween half-term fun at Chatsworth House, gardens and farmyard includes the ever-popular Fright Flight rides. Details: www.chatsworth.org
Photo: .
