The Scarecrow from Batman was one of the visitors to the sci-fi zone in the Out of this World festival in Sheffield last year

Seven spookily entertaining ideas in and around Sheffield

There’s plenty going on in and around Sheffield over the next week or so, much of it with a Halloween flavour in the run-up to the spookiest day of the year.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 12:55 pm

Here’s just a few ideas, most of them aimed at families, but we’ve included some slightly scarier events for adults, too.

1. Spooky Sunday

Al and Will Catchit in the Bushtucker Cafe at last year's Out of this World festival, which returns on Sunday to take over the city centre with sci-fi, magic and little monsters zones. Details: www.sheffield.gov.uk/outofthisworld

2. Bewitching signs

'Witch marks' at Creswell Crags, where there's a paranormal investigation on Halloween and November 1. Tickets: eventbrite.co.uk

3. Woodland wonders

Ghoulish games,spooky fun and spine-tingling surprises for children at Growtheatre sessions in Ecclesall Woods on Halloween. Book at growtheatre.org.uk

4. Creepy Chatsworth

Halloween half-term fun at Chatsworth House, gardens and farmyard includes the ever-popular Fright Flight rides. Details: www.chatsworth.org

