Seven things to do in Sheffield

Peter Fagerlind's drag alter ego, Petals Petrovsky

Free family cycling festival Let’s Ride is back to once again take over Sheffield city centre and Endcliffe Park.

The event takes place on Sunday (July 14) from 11am to 3pm and riders are free to do as much or as little of the route as they please. Roads along the route are closed to other traffic.

Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is appearing at The Leadmill in Sheffield

A festival zone opens at 10am with live music, a Great Britain cycling team display area, street food, a Sheffield United skills zone, a stunt show and coaches from HSBC UK Go-Ride.

Register for free at www.letsride.co.uk

A music night at Dorothy Pax bar on Victoria Quays will mark 50 years since the Stonewall riots and the fight for gay liberation.

Drag artist Petals Petrovsky will sing live and play keyboards on Sunday night, celebrating the music of Dusty Spingfield, Judy Garland, Diana Ross, Edith Piaf and the film The Adventures of Priscilla Queen Of The Desert.

Cyclists last year, making their way along Surrey Street

Entry is free and the fun starts at 7.30pm.

Join best-selling Sheffield author Danuta Kot for the paperback launch of her latest novel, Life Ruins.

Danuta has written four thrillers set in Sheffield, as Danuta Reah. Set on the Yorkshire coast, Life Ruins is a dark and disturbing crime novel in which three people must fight to save themselves.

The Central Library event on Wednesday July 17 at 6.30pm includes live folk music and refreshments. Book at www.eventbrite.co.uk

SADACCA Studios in Sheffield is reopening with a launch event on July 13

The Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair returns to Sheffield for its summer show this weekend at the Millennium Gallery, running from July 12-14.

Known as the city of makers, Sheffield is seen as the ideal place to host this celebration of modern craft. In total, 75 UK designer-makers and craft artists selected for their excellence will showcase work in jewellery, textiles, ceramics, glass, furniture and print.​​​​​​

Blues star Kenny Wayne Shepherd is heading to Sheffield to promote a new album.

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band have just released The Traveler on Provogue’s Mascot label.

Singer Rachel Harrington

The Grammy-nominated guitarist has sold millions of albums worldwide and has supported The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Bob Dylan and Aerosmith. He plays the Leadmill next Thursday, July 18.

A Sheffield recording studio is celebrating getting a makeover with an official launch event on Saturday (July 13).

​SADACCA Studios are based in the former Bob Marley studios at SADACCA on the Wicker. The community music studios have been refurbished and equipped by Musical Works. There are workshops, demonstrations and activities for all from noon to 8pm, then performances from Inavibe, PJ and more. ​

​Americana singer-songwriter Rachel Harrington calls into The Greystones on Sunday (July 14) on her UK tour. ​

Rachel is promoting Hush the Wild Horses, her first album proper in more than seven years, which is due for release on September 6 on Skinny Dennis Records.

She’s back on the road following a prolonged break due to her health suffering from her at one time relentless touring schedule.

Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair