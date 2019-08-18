Seven things to do in Sheffield this week

Rehearsals for Opera on Location's production of La Traviata

Feeling bored? Head to the Central Library on Tuesday or Wednesday (August 27-8) for a board games bonanza.

You can head to the library to play their board games at any time but these are big group events.

The one on Tuesday afternoon from 1pm to 5pm features more than 40 games and the evening event is aimed at children aged 10 to 14. That runs from 6pm to 7.30pm. Book at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Board games

A city centre bookshop is the latest setting for Sheffield company Opera on Location’s novel approach to staging.

Waterstones in Orchard Square will host six performances of a fully-staged production of Verdi’s La Traviata.

The modern-day production is set at a book launch for novelist Alfredo, whose muse Violetta is a call girl working the launch party.

Performances run from August 22-24 and 27-29. Tickets: 0114 223 3777, www.sivtickets.com or from the City Hall box office.

Magical Woods, one of Growtheatre's sessions at Ecclesall Woods

Kids who enjoy a bit of adventurous play and make-believe should head to Ecclesall Woods.

Growtheatre is running its fun-packed, creative outdoor sessions in Ecclesall Woods again. On August 22, it’s Magical Woods and a week later take part in the Stick Olympics - making music, building structures, whittling and creating team games. Booking is essential at www.growtheatre.org.uk

Ecclesall Road restaurant Nonnas is offering a free double-header of live music and DJ on Bank Holiday Sunday.

Sheffield guitarist and vocalist Steve Delaney, founding member of well-known city group the Sharp Cuts, shares the bill with vocalist Charlotte Beth and DJ Leo.

Sheffield Burlesque cabaret night

The event offers eight hours of music, starting at 2.30pm with Steve, followed at 5pm by Charlotte and Leo at 7.30pm.

Two events celebrate Victorian philanthropist and influential thinker John Ruskin’s links to science on Thursday, August 29, part of the Millennium Gallery Ruskin 200 celebrations.

At lunchtime, John Holmes will explore how Ruskin and the Pre-Raphaelites sought to re-establish art on scientific principles. In the evening, Prof Tim Birkhead speaks on birds in art, science and imagination. Book for that at eventbrite.com

The Village Screen is taking over the Peak Cavern in Castleton for a unique cinematic experience.

The Village Screen takeover at Peak Cavern, Castleton

On Thursday, August 29 it’s Jurassic Park, on Friday 30 The Goonies, Saturday 31 is a 25th anniversary screening of Pulp Fiction and on Sunday 1 Bradley Cooper star in the smash-hit movie musical, A Star is Born. There’s also a bar and street food on offer.

Bookings: thevillagegreenevents.co

The Velvet Burlesque hosts a burlesque and cabaret event at the Library Theatre on Saturday (August 24).

The show is described as “a spectacular festival of dazzling burlesque, vaudeville, cabaret, drag, circus, magic and variety acts, featuring multiple-award-winning local, national and international guest performers.”

Acts include Virgin Xtravaganzah and Avdotia the Russian Doll.

Book at www.velvetburlesque.co.uk

Curator of the Ruskin Collection, Louise Pullen, installing a selection of objects for display in a new exhibition at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield – John Ruskin, Art & Wonder