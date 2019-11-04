Sheffield artist John Birks' work Blue Microbe, on show at Gallery 35 in the Gaia exhibition

Seven ways to have fun in Sheffield

There’s a lot of music events on in Sheffield in the coming week but plenty more to keep you entertained as well.

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 4th November 2019, 12:00 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 12:00 am

The nights might be dark and cold but that’s no reason to hibernate!

1. Musical menu

Operatic tenor Gareth Lloyd appears for A Night at the Opera at Nonnas Italian restaurant on November 11 to accompany a themed five-course menu

Photo: .

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Artistic recycling

Lynne Chapman's piece Anenemy, created using plastic waste, is part of a show called Gaia at Gallery 35, Chapel Walk from November 10-22

Photo: Lynne Chapman

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Humble man

Spoken word artist Humble the Poet appears at The Montgomery, Sheffield on November 12

Photo: .

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Design for living

Sheffield-themed wallpaper by designer Julia Gash, back in the city for a 'meet the artist' event at John Lewis on November 8 and a TEDx talk at Hallam University the following day

Photo: .

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2