Seven ways to have fun in Sheffield

The nights might be dark and cold but that’s no reason to hibernate!
1. Musical menu
Operatic tenor Gareth Lloyd appears for A Night at the Opera at Nonnas Italian restaurant on November 11 to accompany a themed five-course menu
Photo: .
Copyright:
2. Artistic recycling
Lynne Chapman's piece Anenemy, created using plastic waste, is part of a show called Gaia at Gallery 35, Chapel Walk from November 10-22
Photo: Lynne Chapman
Copyright:
3. Humble man
Spoken word artist Humble the Poet appears at The Montgomery, Sheffield on November 12
Photo: .
Copyright:
4. Design for living
Sheffield-themed wallpaper by designer Julia Gash, back in the city for a 'meet the artist' event at John Lewis on November 8 and a TEDx talk at Hallam University the following day
Photo: .
Copyright: