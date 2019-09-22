Sheffield band Sheafs play hometown gig

Sheffield band Sheafs play a hometown gig to kick off their biggest headline tour to date

Care Less is described by the band: “On the surface the lyrics condemn those applicable social pressures of ‘fitting in’, much like being back at school and aspiring to be one of the ‘cool kids’.

“The second narrative is a something of a self-reflective one. Caring less about having a sound that is refined and embracing one that isn’t…. We see this track as a major stepping-stone in our songwriting and will dictate where we go next.”

It is the second single off their debut EP Nobody’s Watching, following on from Popular Music. The EP was recorded with award-winning producer and frontman of Spring King, Tarek Musa.

Sheafs play The Foundry tomorrow Friday (September 27).

Mystery Jets play an in-store session at Bear Tree Records on Sunday lunchtime.

The date at the store in the Forum, Devonshire Street comes two days after the release of their sixth studio album A Billion Heartbeats on Caroline International.

The band have also just released Screwdriver, the first single to be taken from the album.

It is an uncompromising look at the rise of the rebranded alt-right in the UK, built around a powerfully positive message: “Fight them with love / then the world will be ours”.

In a hectic week for gigs, The Icicle Works play Plug on Saturday. Frontman Ian McNabb also has a solo album out, called Our Future in Space.

His new single Aquamarine was co-written with Peter Buck from R.E.M.

Irish blues rockers Crow Black Chicken will be playing at The Greystones on Sunday .