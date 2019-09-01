Sheffield brass bands reach out to audiences

The free event on September 25 is open to any brass band, brass ensemble or brass or percussion player based in the Sheffield City Region.

The event will open at 7pm at The Foundry Studio in Brown Street.

There will be open networking and free tea, coffee and biscuits until 7.30pm and an initial presentation will be made by Brass Bands England.

They will present general information updates and news.

Joy Newbold, who has played in brass bands since she was nine years old, and is a tenor horn player with Championship Section Thoresby Colliery Band and a professional photographer, will provide photography tips for bands.

Alex Burns will present information about blogging and social media. Alex is a University of Sheffield musicology masters graduate who holds a trumpet residency with Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra, plays solo cornet with the Yorkshire Championship section band Old Silkstone Band and has an award-winning blog, Classicalexburns.

Audience researcher Dr Sarah Price is a member of the Sheffield Performer and Audience Research Centre (SPARC). She is a research associate for the AHRC-funded project Understanding Audiences for the Contemporary Arts.

She will present an overview of her findings on audience engagement from a 2½-year study, working with arts organisations in Birmingham, London, Liverpool, Bristol and Sheffield to explore how people engage with the arts and to develop strategies for recruiting and retaining new audiences.